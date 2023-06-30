Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida appliance, stove tax 'holidays' start Saturday

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Year-long tax "holidays" will start Saturday that allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes when they buy certain appliances and gas stoves.

Lawmakers approved the tax exemptions during this year's legislative session.

The exemptions apply to Energy Star appliances such as washing machines that cost $1,500 or less, clothes dryers that cost $1,500 or less, water heaters that cost $1,500 or less, and refrigerators that cost $4,500 or less.

They also apply to gas ranges and cooktops without a price limit, according to details on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

The tax holidays will last through June 30, 2024.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.