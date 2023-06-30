Florida appliance, stove tax 'holidays' start Saturday

TALLAHASSEE - Year-long tax "holidays" will start Saturday that allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes when they buy certain appliances and gas stoves.

Lawmakers approved the tax exemptions during this year's legislative session.

The exemptions apply to Energy Star appliances such as washing machines that cost $1,500 or less, clothes dryers that cost $1,500 or less, water heaters that cost $1,500 or less, and refrigerators that cost $4,500 or less.

They also apply to gas ranges and cooktops without a price limit, according to details on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

The tax holidays will last through June 30, 2024.