Florida Amber Alert canceled for Clearwater girl Alessia Muhaj

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing Clearwater girl.

Monday morning, they issued the alert for Alessia Muhaj, 8, who they said was last seen in the area of the 1700th block of Clearwater Largo Road North early Monday morning. The FDLE said she may be in the company of 34-year-old Renato Muhaj.

The two may be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with Florida tag number EJI J99.

Later in the morning, they canceled the alert after the girl was found safe.