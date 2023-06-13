Florida abortion initiative collects $900K

TALLAHASSEE - A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights collected $900,816 in contributions in May.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee, which was formed in April, had collected a total of nearly $2.78 million as of May 31, according to a finance report posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website.

It had spent $2.06 million, with most of the money going to petition-gathering efforts. To get the proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2024 ballot, Floridians Protecting Freedom will need to submit at least 891,523 valid petition signatures to the state by February 1st.

If the measure reaches the ballot, it would need support from at least 60 percent of voters.

The initiative was launched after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature this spring approved a bill that seeks to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Contributions during May included $250,000 from Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida and $250,000 from Coral Gables resident Christine Stiefel, according to the finance report.