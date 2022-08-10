Watch CBS News
Flag-waving Trump supporters rally in support for former president in Little Havana

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - On Tuesday afternoon, about a dozen Donald Trump supporters gathered outside of Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

They held Trump flags, wore Trump hats and chanted in support of the former president.

On Monday evening, dozens of supporters gathered around Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach to protest the FBI Mar-a-Lago search.

Trump supporters could be seen driving around in vehicles decked out in patriotic regalia.

Pro-Trump protesters waved flags and chanted against what they called a "raid" by the FBI.

The execution of a search warrant by the FBI intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. 

It occurs amid a separate grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and adds to the potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.  

First published on August 9, 2022 / 9:03 PM

