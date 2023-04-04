Flag-waving Trump supporters gather in Little Havana

MIAMI - Cuban Americans gathered outside Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Tuesday to show support for former President Donald Trump.

They came with flags and signs, ready to stand outside and chant in support during the demonstration.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan on 34 felony charges tied to hush money paid to multiple people during the 2016 presidential campaign. The former president pleaded not guilty.

The protest was called by the exile group Vigilia Mambisa, a conservative anti-communist organization, that had asked its members to meet at around 3 p.m.

This is the place where people celebrated when Fidel Cstro died, where Cuban Americans gathered when protesters in the communist island marched against the Cuban regime.

A place of celebration, grief and where they manifest solidarity, this time with Donald Trump.

It is also the place where Trump made a stop before his presidential bid in 2016 to drink the Cuban cafecito at la ventanita or the little window, where folks gather to discuss politics while drinking Cuban coffee.

The demonstrators were there for a couple of hours before they said, "It's too hot, we're going home."