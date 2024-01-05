Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor asks for speedy trial, says she's afraid of dying in custody

FL Woman who killed black neighbor says she's afraid she'll die in custody, asks for speedy trial

ORLANDO -- A Central Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor last summer is looking to speed up her trial, telling the court she is afraid she'll die or get sick while in custody.

During a hearing on Thursday, however. the judge determined that the request from Susan Lorincz was invalid because it did not follow the state's protocol.

Lorincz was being held at the Marion County jail after being accused of fatally shooting her neighbor, "AJ" Owens, during a dispute last June over where Owen's children were playing.

The judge said Lorincz needed to properly go through her attorney to file a formal motion.

