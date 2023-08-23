FL: Construction worker dies after crane makes contact with power lines

Watch CBS News
PALM BAY -- A construction worker was killed on Florida's Space Coast in a crane accident Wednesday.

Authorities say the crane in Palm Bay made contact with power lines.

When that happened the cab flew into flames.

One man has been confirmed dead.

Officials have not confirmed if the man dead was the operator of the crane.   

The accident knocked out power to the local area.

