Several tractor-trailers destroyed in fire at Dania Beach business

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 40 Broward sheriff firefighters were called in to extinguish several tractor-trailers that were engulfed in flames between two Dania Beach businesses early Friday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out around 4:30 a.m. at T & M truck and trailer in the 2400 block of SW 32nd Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire conditions and five commercial vehicles on fire in the parking lot.

Due to the close proximity of the vehicle fires to the business, there was a threat the flames could spread to it.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said because of the "swift response and aggressive actions of the nearly 45 firefighters" they were to keep the fire contained to the trucks and not spread to the building. That added that it was a difficult fire to battle because of the heavy load of diesel fuel in the vehicles' fuel tanks as well as the confinement of the fire between two buildings which made it a very intense blaze.

It took about an hour to put out the fire and at least five vehicles were completely destroyed.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor back injury and is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.