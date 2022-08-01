Watch CBS News
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big.

Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

The tickets that won a million dollars were sold at a Cumberland Farms store in Jensen Beach and the Sebring Truck Stop in Sebring.

Florida's $2 million-winning Mega Millions with Megaplier tickets were sold in Palm Harbor, Kissimmee, and Defuniak Springs.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station. 

August 1, 2022

