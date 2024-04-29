Five Black female law enforcement officials honored at 30th Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Umbrella Awards

DORAL — The Metropolitan Dade County section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc. (NCNW) held its 30th annual Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Umbrella Awards and Recognition Luncheon.

On Sunday, five Black women in law enforcement were honored, alongside scholarship recipients for their commitment to leadership and empowerment.

The luncheon was dedicated to raising money to support programs and initiatives that focus on education and the social advancement of Black women.

NCNW was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in efforts to promote social change.