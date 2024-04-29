Watch CBS News
Local News

Five Black female law enforcement officials honored at 30th Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Umbrella Awards

By Chelsea Jones

/ CBS Miami

Five Black female law enforcement officials honored at 30th Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Umbrella Awards
Five Black female law enforcement officials honored at 30th Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Umbrella Awards 00:40

DORAL — The Metropolitan Dade County section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc. (NCNW) held its 30th annual Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Umbrella Awards and Recognition Luncheon.

On Sunday, five Black women in law enforcement were honored, alongside scholarship recipients for their commitment to leadership and empowerment.

The luncheon was dedicated to raising money to support programs and initiatives that focus on education and the social advancement of Black women.

NCNW was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in efforts to promote social change.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 5:54 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.