FIU town hall to look at importance of Hispanic voters in the 2024 election

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 town hall this Thursday
Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 town hall this Thursday 00:25

MIAMI - On Thursday, March 14, CBS News Miami, in partnership with The Miami Herald, WLRN, and Univision 23 Miami will be moderating "Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024" town hall at FIU's main campus in Sweetwater at 8 p.m.

CBS News Miami's anchor Eliott Rodriguez will be the moderator along with five guests to talk about the importance of the Hispanic Vote in this year's election. 

The guests include FIU Professor Eduardo Gamarra, Fernand Amandi, the managing partner of Miami-based public opinion research and strategic communications consulting firm Bendixen & Amandi, Ninoska Perez Castellon, host of Ninoska en La Poderosa on 670 AM. Jose Parra, former senior advisor to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Irina Vilarino, former U.S. congressional candidate.

Part of the town hall will be streaming live on CBS News Miami, Pluto TV, and our APP and will air on WBFS TV 33.

At 9 p.m., an extra half hour will be live-streamed to continue the conversation.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 7:16 PM EDT

