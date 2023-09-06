FIU ranked No. 4 best public university

MIAMI - Florida International University is the No. 29 university in the nation and the fourth-ranked public university, according to the America's Best Colleges 2024 rankings published by the Wall Street Journal.

The publication also ranks FIU in the top 10 overall, both for social mobility and student experience.

The America's Best Colleges 2024 ranking aims to guide prospective students across the nation while recognizing the colleges doing an outstanding job in higher education.

"FIU is a great return on investment and this ranking is the latest indication that FIU is providing an excellent university experience, in and out of the classroom, that supports student success," said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. "This is more proof that FIU is Forward-thinking, Innovative, Unstoppable."

According to the publication: "The WSJ's college rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of over 1,000 colleges and universities, taking into account a variety of factors that are deemed important for students and their future success. Unlike many other college rankings, which often focus solely on measures such as academic reputation or endowment size, the WSJ's rankings take into account a wide range of factors, including the earning potential of graduates, the level of student debt, and the cost of attendance."

"FIU is a research university fueled by high-achieving and driven students who recognize the value proposition of an FIU degree," said FIU Executive Vice President, Provost and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar. "As an anchor institution and economic engine of Florida, FIU continues to positively impact the economic mobility and upward trajectory of our students and graduates."