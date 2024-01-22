FIU offers certificate program for condo board members, owners

MIAMI - The self-paced certificate program for condo board members and owners is offered by Florida International University and is taught by veteran condominium board president and professional condominium association manager Patrick Hohman.

Hohman authored "Condos, Townhomes and Homeowner Associations: How to Make Your Investment Safer."

"All condominium associations and homeowner associations are non-profit corporations. In my experience, as corporations, condominium associations, especially over 30 years old, are often financially stressed, under-reserved, and with heavy board turnover," said Hohman.

"The best way to correct these deficiencies is through the educational process."

Hohman points out that there are 9,000 condominium associations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

He adds that in many states, associations are poorly regulated.

