FIU football coach says this is his most mature team; Panthers hold first spring practice

MIAMI - The FIU football team opened spring practice Tuesday morning coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons.

Coach Mike MacIntyre is in his third year with the Golden Panthers. He says this is his most mature team.

A bulked-up Keyone Jenkins, the sophomore QB from Miami Central should be a major factor in the team's improvement.

Coach Mac says his team ran a smooth first day of Spring Practice and with a Veteran Squad, things should improve Drastically.

Photojournalist Luis Zabala gives us a taste of what the Panthers' first day of spring practice looked like.