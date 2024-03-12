Watch CBS News
Local News

FIU football coach says this is his most mature team; Panthers hold first spring practice

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

FIU Panthers hold first spring practice
FIU Panthers hold first spring practice 02:13

MIAMI - The FIU football team opened spring practice Tuesday morning coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons.

Coach Mike MacIntyre is in his third year with the Golden Panthers. He says this is his most mature team.

A bulked-up Keyone Jenkins, the sophomore QB from Miami Central should be a major factor in the team's improvement.

Coach Mac says his team ran a smooth first day of Spring Practice and with a Veteran Squad, things should improve Drastically.

Photojournalist Luis Zabala gives us a taste of what the Panthers' first day of spring practice looked like.

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 3:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.