FIU Bistro dishes up delicious lessons in dining

Taste Of The Town: FIU Bistro dishing up lessons in dining

MIAMI — The Chaplin School of Hospitality and Management at Florida International University is redefining the dining experience with its Advanced Food Production class and its in-house restaurant called the FIU Bistro.

Run by Professor John Noble Masi and Chef Patrica Falcon, the program offers students a comprehensive learning experience -- covering every aspect of restaurant operations from cooking to front-of-house service.

"It's every part of the meal. It's cooking with chefs and we also have another instructor who teaches our front of house operations," said Masi.

"So students will get not only back house, they'll get front of house service, bar experience, barista experience making awesome coffees and cappuccinos."

Open to the public on Wednesdays only, the FIU Bistro serves a three-course meal priced at an astonishingly low $10 per person, which also includes student-made mocktails. The Miami New Times awarded FIU Bistro with Best Value Restaurant.

"We cap the number of guests. So reservations are very difficult and a must. No walk-ins, unfortunately," Masi said

Patricia Falcon says the menu is seasonal and changes.

"We change every semester so guests can experience something new every semester."

For senior student Pilar Storani, this class offers a glimpse into both culinary arts and front-of-house management.

"It's very cool to be a server, a general manager and assistant general manager," she said.

The reaction from the public says it all.

"It feels good and people get very happy and excited.

It's amazing." Storani said.

The three-course menu starts with a creamy and delicious wild mushroom soup, followed by Chef Patricia's Malanga Tacos topped with Ropa Vieja and cilantro aioli.

"I think it's delicious and a perfect addition in our restaurant," said Chef Masi.

"I like international flavor, the crunch of the veggies, and the perfect amount of salt on the meat. It's delish," said CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

For dessert, they indulge in snickerdoodle cookies paired with house-made rum raisin ice cream, topped with caramel sauce.

Then Petrillo is presented with a surprise: an innovative mocktail with the CBS Miami's station logo on it. And a barista made coffee with a familiar face on top!

"Wait, it has my picture on it. That's my face. Oh, my goodness. That's the coolest thing," said Petrillo, laughing.

FIU Bistro on the FIU Campus of The Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in North Miami is open Wednesdays each semester for lunch and dinner. For more information: https://go.fiu.edu/fiubistro