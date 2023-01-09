Fisher-Price reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers

MIAMI - Fisher-Price has reannounced its recall of 4.7 million Rock 'n Play Sleepers.

At the time of the original recall on April 12, 2019 more than 30 deaths were reported to have occurred in the Rock 'n Play Sleepers after infants had rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported.

Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock 'n Play Sleeper.

The Rock 'n Play Sleeper was sold at major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40 and $149. Consumers should stop using the Rock 'n Play immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.