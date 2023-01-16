Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bobblehead unveiled on day nation honors iconic civil rights leader

MIAMI -- A new talking bobblehead that depicts Martin Luther King, Jr. was released Monday to honor the slain civil rights leader.

The miniaturized MLK features King standing at a podium as he presents his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech that he originally delivered in 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

""We are proud to release the first talking bobblehead of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as we commemorate his life and legacy on MLK Day," said Phil Sklar, CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. "Dr. King is one of the most frequently requested when it comes to bobbleheads, and we're thrilled to team up with his estate to provide people with the opportunity to honor and celebrate his life with this bobblehead."

The bobblehead, which the foundation said in a written statement was an officially licensed product, costs $40 and can only be purchased online.

The figure was officially released on Jan. 16, the day that America pauses to honor the achievements of King, who was gunned down outside a Memphis motel.in April 1968.

His most iconic speech, arguably, occurred at the Lincoln Memorial in front of 250,000 people who had gathered in the nation's capital to attend the March on Washington.

The miniature King comes with audio clips of the famous speech and marks the first talking bobblehead of the civil rights pioneer, according to museum officials.

The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with the estate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Dr. King is one of the most frequently requested when it comes to bobbleheads, and we're thrilled to team up with his estate to provide people with the opportunity to honor and celebrate his life with this bobblehead." National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.