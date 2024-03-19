Watch CBS News
First reported relief flight makes it into Cap-Haitien, Haiti, to deliver critical supplies

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A group from South Florida, including our own CBS News Miami's Tania Francois, flew into Haiti Tuesday to deliver critical supplies and bring back a group of missionaries, in what was reported to be the first cargo flight to arrive at the Cap-Haitien airport since the crisis started. 

The flight, carrying 4 people, originated out of the Treasure Coast, then flew to Cap-Haitien and then the commune of Pignon, then back to Cap-Haitien and is now flying back to Fort Pierce. 

The Missionary Flights International plane took two people back to Haiti. 

CBS News Miami has learned a similar flight attempted to take off on February 29th to deliver supplies, but it had to be aborted due to the violence in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

The DC10 plane delivered 5,300 pounds of supplies that will help 500 missionaries and groups feed those who need it most.

The cargo included Ramen noodles, peanut butter, and raisin bran. Wood and other supplies were also delivered.

A total of 15 people returned on the flight. 

This was the first authorized flight, but Missionary Flights International has been doing flights like this for 60 years. 

Tania Francois will have a report on her trip to Haiti, starting at 6 p.m. Only on CBS News Miami.

