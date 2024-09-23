First full day of Fall brings drier weather to South Florida

MAMI - The first week of Fall is kicking off with drier weather. The chance of rain is low on Monday but a few showers will be possible.

After a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, highs in the afternoon will climb to the upper 80s and around 90 degrees. Isolated storms will develop in the afternoon and push inland toward the West Coast due to the east breeze.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood statement for coastal Broward and coastal Miami-Dade through 8 p.m. due to the potential for minor saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times. There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no advisories or alerts for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters but hazardous marine conditions will be possible in the next few days as the winds increase.

Spotty storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and a stronger easterly breeze.

Chance of rain increases late week. NEXT Weather

Late in the week the chance of rain rises due to the deep tropical moisture that will likely impact South Florida.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring the tropics as a disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean is expected to develop into an area of low pressure. Showers and storms associated with this system are becoming better organized and the National Hurricane Center is giving this area a high potential of developing into a tropical depression over the next few days.

Many forecast models show this system will likely lift northward into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and could move to the northeast towards the Gulf Coast or Florida Panhandle by late week.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rain over parts of Central America during the next few days. The moisture associated with this system is also forecast to bring the potential for heavy rain across South Florida by later this week. It is too early to tell the exact impacts we can expect here in South Florida. Our impacts will depend on the track and intensity of this system.