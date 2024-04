MIAMI - Several Miami-Dade fire engines responded to a first-alarm fire at an Opa-locka recycling plant Friday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the recycling center located in the 3400 block of 135th Street.

Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles as Chopper 4 images showed firefighters battling the blaze.

The heavy smoke emanated from a large pile of twisted metal and old tires.

There were no reported injuries.