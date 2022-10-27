Fellow firefighter recounts how friend risked life, limb to pull girlfriend from burning vehicle

MIAMI - The Broward Firefighters Paramedics Union shared with CBS4 a video of the fiery crash that changed Bryan Aparacio's life.

"He underwent a lot of pain. He is a little stubborn and told the doctor he did not want any pain medication," said friend Eric Solera.

Solera works with Bryan at Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Station 10 at the airport. He tells CBS4 Bryan and his girlfriend Su were in the back of a ride share, about to go on a cruise when there was a collision with a gasoline tanker on I-95.

"He looked up and all he saw was a wall of fire surrounding the vehicle," said Solera.

With his shoulder and with his head, he broke the window. He was able to break free and get out of the vehicle. He got out first and told his girlfriend to follow him.

When Bryan realized Su did not get out, he made a life-and-death decision.

"He said I cannot let her die. Just imagine a wall of fire, smoke coming out of that area. He went in. He went in head first. Putting his life at risk," Solera said.

He got her out. They made it to safety, both badly burned, each suffering second and third-degree burns, but alive.

Solera says despite the pain, Bryan is in good spirits.

"He's the happy guy. He always is. He has a great attitude towards what's going on. He's cracking jokes. He's being the Bryan he's always been at the station."

Solera tells CBS4 that Bryan exemplifies what firefighters do, risking their own lives to save others.

"In my book, he's nothing but a hero, cuz who else would jump through flames and smoke in order to save somebody else."