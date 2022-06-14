Firefighter accused of beating his ex-girlfriend

MIAMI – A firefighter is behind bars, accused of beating his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Paul Saavedra faces several charges, including domestic battery and strangulation.

Police say the 38-year-old was with his ex-girlfriend at her Miami-Dade home when they got into an argument.

Investigators say Saavedra got on top of the woman, grabbed her by the throat and started slapping her repeatedly.

He then ran off but came back a while later when officers were at the home.

Police say Saavedra denied hitting his ex.

He was arrested and taken to TGK.