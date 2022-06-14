Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter accused of beating his ex-girlfriend

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Firefighter accused of beating his ex-girlfriend
Firefighter accused of beating his ex-girlfriend 00:28

MIAMI – A firefighter is behind bars, accused of beating his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Paul Saavedra faces several charges, including domestic battery and strangulation.

Police say the 38-year-old was with his ex-girlfriend at her Miami-Dade home when they got into an argument.

Investigators say Saavedra got on top of the woman, grabbed her by the throat and started slapping her repeatedly.

He then ran off but came back a while later when officers were at the home.

Police say Saavedra denied hitting his ex.

He was arrested and taken to TGK.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 6:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.