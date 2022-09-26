Miami Beach Police: Pines firefighter traffic stop yields cocaine, other drugs

MIAMI - A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing drug-related charges after he was arrested Sunday.

Miami Beach police said they stopped Donald Francis Hoss' Toyota Avalon, 62, Sunday at around 4 a.m. on Alton Road near 9th Street after the police observed his obscured tag.

Hoss told police he was on his way to Club Space with his wife.

The arrest report says Hoss was asked if his vehicle could be searched and he gave spontaneous consent.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, police located a green duffle bag near the front passenger's floorboard. "Inside this bag, I observed a clear plastic Ziploc bag containing eight gummies in the side pocket.

The gummies were in a transparent Ziploc bag."

Police said that in addition to the gummies, a small black screw-on metal cylinder was also found. It contained a white powdery substance "that was consistent with cocaine."

"Along with the black cylinder, officers located a blue paper straw which is commonly used for the consumption of illegal narcotics."

Additionally, two transparent Ziploc bags were found containing ten suspected MOMA (Ecstasy)

pills.

Hoss and his wife were taken into custody and then transported to Miami Beach Police Department headquarters for processing.