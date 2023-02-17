Watch CBS News
Fire rips through Miami Gardens home

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - A Miami Gardens home went up in flames overnight.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, when crews arrived at the single family home at 2442 NW 170th Street just after 12:30 a.m. they found it engulfed in flames.

Firefighters searched the home but found no one inside.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished. No injuries were reported.

What sparked the fire is under investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
