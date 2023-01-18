Watch CBS News
Fire ripped through Coral Springs apartment building

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fire erupts in Coral Springs apartment building
Fire erupts in Coral Springs apartment building 02:00

FORT LAUDERDALE - A fire ripped through a Coral Springs apartment building overnight.

Five units in the building in the 10700 block of La Placida Drive were damaged, according to fire officials. Those who lived in the units have been displaced. 

People who live nearby said it was an inferno as they watched flames shoot through the roof.

"It was pretty bad but the fire department did great. They saved 10 to 15 animals, cats, dogs, rabbits were saved. Nobody was injured. It's tragic. We're going to rebuild it. We're a good community, we're going to help each other," said one man.

What sparked the fire is under investigation. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 6:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

