Fire erupts in SW Miami-Dade home, one dead

MIAMI - One person died after a fire erupted in a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, just after 3:30 a.m., they received word of the fire in the 15800 block of SW 143rd Court.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames in the garage which was used as an efficiency apartment. A search of the garage and home found one person who had died. No one else was found in the residence.

Firefighters worked quickly to save the rest of the home.

Neighbors, who were woken to the sounds of the fire trucks arriving, said an older man lives in the home but they were not sure about the efficiency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.