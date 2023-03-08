Fire damages luxury yacht in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - No injuries were reported after a massive fire broke out on a luxury yacht docked in Fort Lauderdale.

When fire crews arrived on the scene at 701 Coral Way, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the top deck of the 80-foot vessel.

They quickly attacked the flames from land and by water and were able to keep them isolated to the upper decks.

There was no one onboard the yacht at the time of the fire, its cause is under investigation.