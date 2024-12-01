Fire breaks out at Downtown Miami hotel restaurant, filling Biscayne Boulevard with smoke

MIAMI — Smoke filled Downtown Miami after a kitchen fire broke out at a hotel restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:45 p.m., City of Miami Fire-Rescue was called out to reports of a kitchen fire at the EPIC Hotel restaurant Zuma on 270 Biscayne Blvd. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from an exterior exhaust at the hotel, prompting firefighters to call for additional resources.

Firefighters were able to get into the restaurant and found the fire coming from a kitchen hood, which had the fire inside the vent, Miami Fire-Rescue told CBS News Miami. From there, crews were able to force the vent to extinguish the flames and sprinkles were also activated in the area.

Miami Fire-Rescue said there were no injuries reported and worked to ventilate the remaining smoke in the restaurant.

At this time, Zuma will remain closed due to extensive smoke and water damage in the kitchen. Miami Fire-Rescue also said EPIC was not affected and was contained in the restaurant.

The city health inspector and Miami Fire-Rescue will assess the incident and investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.