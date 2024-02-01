Fire at Opa-locka commercial laundry could have been much worse

MIAMI - Linens and more went up in flames during an overnight fire at an Opa-locka laundry business.

It's a family business in the 13000 block of NW 42nd Avenue and they said it could have been much worse.

Andres Matuk, who runs the operation, said his employees leave the commercial linen business every day around 4:30 p.m. But last night he got a disturbing call.

"At 11 o'clock they called us advising there was a fire," said.

Matuk said the fire spread throughout the family business.

"This business belongs to my loved ones. I'm putting my faith in God is the only thing i can do," he said.

By the time the fire was out, it had destroyed one room. However, there was a silver lining. In another room, the large machinery that they use to run their business is spared and works just fine. Matuk said he hopes to be up and running again within two weeks.

However, there's one thing that needs to be figured out. How did the fire start?

"The inspector checked and said there was no problem with the electricity. The cause of the fire is still unknown," said Matuk.

His family said they were told by investigators the cause had nothing to do with electrical, gas, machinery, or the chemicals they use. They're hoping they can come up with an answer.

In the meantime, Matuk's four employees are temporarily out of work as they get things cleaned up and prepare to get back to business.

"Thank God the machines don't have any issues, but we still have to fix and figure out the electricity situation and obtain the insurance all over again," said Matuk.

Matuk's father Nelson owns the shop. He said he's thankful none of the employees were hurt and the machinery is still working, he called it a miracle.