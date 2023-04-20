Smoky rubbish fire at waste facility in Doral

MIAMI - MIAMI - Miami-Dade firefighters battled a smoky rubbish fire outside a waste facility in Doral on Tuesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got word of the fire at the West Dade Waste Operations Building at 8831 NW 58th Street. It's just west of the Palmetto Expressway and east of the Florida Turnpike Extension.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Arriving firefighters found a large fire and immediately began an attack.

"It was a metal recycling plant fire. Mostly metal materials, about 30 feet in height. We had multiple crews on scene along with heavy machinery. Ultimately, we were able to get the fire under control," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Angel Colom.

The heavy machinery was used to break apart the rubbish pile in order to put the fire.

There are no reported injuries.

This wasn't the first fire at a waste/recycling site in Doral this year.

In February, there was a trash fire at the Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management home chemical collection center at 8801 NW 58th Street. They were able to isolate the fire from the nearby structure and quickly put it out.

That same month, there was also a fire at the Covanta waste-to-energy plant, at 6990 NW 97th Avenue, that burned for more than a week and destroyed several buildings.