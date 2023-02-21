Fire at county waste collection site in Doral

MIAMI - A raging fire sent plumes of black smoke into air over Doral.

The fire is at a Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management home chemical collection center at 8801 NW 58th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call about a trash pile on fire. They were able to isolate the fire from the nearby structure and are working to put it out.

It is not related to the fire at the Covanta waste-to-energy facility in Doral that has been burning for more than a week. As of Tuesday, a small section within the trash pit continues to smolder and is being targeted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, as teams work around the clock to remove the remaining waste from the facility.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was on the ground last week working hand in hand with Miami-Dade County teams to monitor air quality within the facility and surrounding area.