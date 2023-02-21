Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at county waste collection site in Doral

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fire at another Doral waste facility
Fire at another Doral waste facility 02:10

MIAMI - A raging fire sent plumes of black smoke into air over Doral.

The fire is at a Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management home chemical collection center at 8801 NW 58th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call about a trash pile on fire. They were able to isolate the fire from the nearby structure and are working to put it out.   

It is not related to the fire at the Covanta waste-to-energy facility in Doral that has been burning for more than a week. As of Tuesday, a small section within the trash pit continues to smolder and is being targeted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, as teams work around the clock to remove the remaining waste from the facility.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was on the ground last week working hand in hand with Miami-Dade County teams to monitor air quality within the facility and surrounding area.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 1:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.