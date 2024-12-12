Find your new festive party clothes at holiday swap event

MIAMI - You can swap your pre-loved holiday clothes for new-to-you festive attire and make this holiday season both stylish and sustainable.

It's all part of an event hosted by Remake, ReCircle Society and sustainable fashion expert Taryn Hipwell.

Hipwell stopped by CBS Miami to break down the details of the environmentally conscious event.

What to Expect

Find your perfect festive outfit with a small fee for each new piece selected. Witness your impact as ReCircle tracks how many resources, like gallons of water) are saved during the event. A percentage of all swaps will support Remake's mission to fight for human rights and climate justice in the fashion industry.

Swapping fees:

Regular $15

Glam $30

Premium $60-$90

Lux $90$-$150



The event will be this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Redress in Doral. It's located at 10890 Northwest 17 Street #Suite 109.

Remake is a community of fashion lovers, women's rights advocates and environmentalists on a mission to transform the harmful practices of the clothing industry. This mission is to fight for human rights and climate justice by leading collective action to disrupt the $2.5 trillion clothing industry.

ReCircle Society is a non-profit dedicated to giving end-use products a new life. Through collaborations with swappers, upcycle designers and brands, ReCircle helps extend the lifespan of textiles and materials to reduce waste and promote creative reuse. They will also measure your impact during this event. Their mission is to build a community that connects brands and upcycle designers, promoting the longevity of fashion products.

Taryn Hipwell is an advocate for sustainable, toxin-free and plastic-free fashion. As the founder of Beyond the Label she's educated thousands on fashion's health, social and environmental impacts.