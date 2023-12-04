Find out how you can Adopt a Family for the Holidays; deadline Dec. 17

DANIA BEACH -- Risings costs can really put a damper on the holidays for people in need.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has partnered with 39 nonprofits to identify families that could use some help this holiday season.

Norma Rodriguez is one of those people. She's taken on motherhood once again after retirement by adopting her 9-year-old grandson Isaiah and working to finalize the adoption of her 13-year-old Abel.

"Isaiah's a straight "A" student, he's always on the honor roll, he's very intelligent and Abel is doing well in school. He's in the ROTC program and he enjoys it and loves it," Rodriguez said.

Children are her passion, so while life has thrown her curveballs, she says she wouldn't trade it for the world.

"I feel like that children need to be loved. Whether they're your children or not," she said.

Her two grandsons have overcome a lot. Here's part of Isaiah's story.

"[On] The mother's side, she had issues with drugs so therefore I had to get him out of the system. He's also my son's little boy. My son was incarcerated at the time," she said.

Help for the holidays for this family of three would be much appreciated. They currently live in a one-bedroom while Rodriguez works to get them into a bigger place.

They are one of hundreds of families apart of the "Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program" where you could donate gifts to families in need.

There are over 200 families who need this kind of help. If you want to participate, you have until December 17th.

For Rodriguez, it would make a huge difference, "That would bring so much joy to us."