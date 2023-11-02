Fiery, fatal crash in Miami Gardens shuts SR 7 in both directions

MIAMI -- Police in Miami Gardens were investigating an overnight fatal crash Thursday morning that led to to the closure of State Road 7 in both directions.

Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident but at least one person was flown to a local hospital for treatment and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about the hospitalized person was pending.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds an SUV following a fiery fatal crash early Thursday in Miami Gardens. CBS News Miami

Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at NW 215th Street and State Road 7, also known as US Highway 441.

It was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash but at least one was charred after it was involved in a fire.

Police erected yellow crime scene tape as they investigated the incident.

Motorists in the area should consider using the Florida Turnpike or Interstate 95 as alternate routes while the road is closed.