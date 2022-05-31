Fiery crash shuts down portions of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI - A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames.

It's unclear how many people were inside the vehicle when it crashed, or if they made it out of the car safely.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information is released.

