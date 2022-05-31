Watch CBS News
Local News

Fiery crash shuts down portions of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines

By Deborah Souverain

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames.

It's unclear how many people were inside the vehicle when it crashed, or if they made it out of the car safely.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information is released.

Deborah Souverain
Deborah-Souverain.jpg

Deborah Souverain is a results-driven CBS4 News multimedia journalist with a great appetite for digital media.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.