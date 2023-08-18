Watch CBS News
Fiery crash shut down I-595 ramp to US 441 for hours

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

DAVIE - A fiery crash shut down a major interstate off-ramp for hours Friday morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound I-595 flyover ramp to northbound U.S. 441.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

What led to the crash is under investigation.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 10:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

