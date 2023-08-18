Fiery crash shut down I-595 ramp to US 441 for hours

Deadly crash closed ramp from I-595 to US 441

DAVIE - A fiery crash shut down a major interstate off-ramp for hours Friday morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound I-595 flyover ramp to northbound U.S. 441.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

What led to the crash is under investigation.