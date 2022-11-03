FHP's "Target Zero" to crack down on aggressive, speeding drivers

DAVIE - A new safety campaign in Florida is aiming to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Florida roads by cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are working to put an end to bad behavior behind the wheel with "Target Zero."

"The campaign is launching to reduce fatalities, especially in those areas of construction zones. We've had a high rise in the number of fatalities," said FHP Lieutenant Indiana Miranda.

Bringing the number of fatalities on Florida roadways to zero will be no easy task, especially with an increase in population and a lot of construction.

"We've seen a big rise in fatalities since after the pandemic since we have more people on the road," said Lt. Miranda.

According to FDOT, there was a more than 19 percent increase in crashes from 2020 to 2021 and an almost 14 percent increase in fatal wrecks.

FDOT said this campaign is different because they are focusing on behavior. They are targeting drivers through social media, even offering QR codes with calming playlists and ideas to thrill seek, all to slow drivers down.

"It's okay to be there early, it's okay to be there late, just get there and be safe. Arrive alive," said Lt. Miranda.

This a message law enforcement says is not a new one but an important one to keep in mind when on Florida roads.