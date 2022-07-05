FHP: Woman caught in crossfire during I-95 shooting

MIAMI - A woman was injured in an early morning shooting on I-95.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near NW 95th Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Altima when she noticed a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a dark green Lamborghini SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

As they passed her, one of the rounds from the Mercedes struck the woman's windshield. Some of the shattering glass struck her on her forehead.

FHP said the woman was treated for minor injuries.

No other vehicles were hit and no other injuries were reported

Anyone with information on the Mercedes or Lamborghini SUV is urged to contact *FHP (*347).