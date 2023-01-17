FHP trooper taken to hospital after I-75 crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was hit on I-75 early Tuesday morning.
According to the FHP, the trooper was working off-duty in a construction zone at the I-75 southbound entrance ramp from Glades Parkway.
Around 2 a.m. the trooper was sitting in his marked patrol car, which was parked in the right inside lane of I-75 when it was rear-ended behind by a blue Nissan.
The trooper was taken to the Cleveland Clinic and the driver of the Nissan was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan was given a traffic citation for the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.