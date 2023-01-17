Watch CBS News
Local News

FHP trooper taken to hospital after I-75 crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FHP trooper injured in crash on I-75
FHP trooper injured in crash on I-75 00:30

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was hit on I-75 early Tuesday morning.

According to the FHP, the trooper was working off-duty in a construction zone at the I-75 southbound entrance ramp from Glades Parkway.

Around 2 a.m. the trooper was sitting in his marked patrol car, which was parked in the right inside lane of I-75 when it was rear-ended behind by a blue Nissan.

The trooper was taken to the Cleveland Clinic and the driver of the Nissan was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was given a traffic citation for the crash. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 11:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.