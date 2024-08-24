FHP trooper, driver seriously injured after I-95 crash in Golden Glades Interchange

MIAMI — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and driver were seriously injured following a crash on Interstate 95 in the Golden Glades Interchange early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, the trooper parked his vehicle on the southbound I-95 express lanes to block traffic from an active construction work zone and protect the workers, FHP told CBS News Miami. The roads were also wet due to the weather before the crash.

At this moment, a Toyota Camry driving on I-95 then lost control and hydroplaned into the express lanes, crashing into the trooper's vehicle.

FHP said both the trooper and Camry driver were transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP has not released additional information regarding the crash as of Sunday afternoon.