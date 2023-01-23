Watch CBS News
Local News

FHP reminds drivers to "Move Over" when law enforcement, emergency services are stopped on roadside

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of "Move Over" law
Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of "Move Over" law 01:32

MIAMI - It's "Move Over" awareness month and the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding all state residents and visitors of the law which requires drivers to shift lanes as soon as it is safe to do so when law enforcement, emergency, or service vehicles are stopped along roads.

Drivers who can't change lanes must slow down to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted limit.

The law is there to help protect law enforcement officers, first responders, utility vehicles, and others while they help with critical services on roadways.

If you don't move over you could find yourself getting a ticket. In 2022, there were more than 13-thousand citations issued. That was down from 2021 when there were 14,934 citations written. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.