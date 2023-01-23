FHP reminds drivers to "Move Over" when law enforcement, emergency services are stopped on roadside

MIAMI - It's "Move Over" awareness month and the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding all state residents and visitors of the law which requires drivers to shift lanes as soon as it is safe to do so when law enforcement, emergency, or service vehicles are stopped along roads.

Drivers who can't change lanes must slow down to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted limit.

The law is there to help protect law enforcement officers, first responders, utility vehicles, and others while they help with critical services on roadways.

If you don't move over you could find yourself getting a ticket. In 2022, there were more than 13-thousand citations issued. That was down from 2021 when there were 14,934 citations written.