FHP reminds drivers of changes in state's "Move Over" law

MIAMI - January is "Move Over" Awareness Month in the state and the Florida Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of changes in the law that went into effect at the beginning of the month.

Florida's "Move Over" law originally required drivers to move over a lane when it is safe to do so for law enforcement or other first responders who were stopped on the road or the side of the road.

This year it was amended to include other road workers as well as disabled vehicles on the side of the road with their hazard lights on or other emergency signage.

If a driver cannot safely move over, they are required to slow down their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there were more than 1,700 crashes, 128 of them serious, and eight deaths since 2015 because of drivers not following the law.

"Unfortunately, over the years, we have seen many troopers firefighters, so tow truck drivers road rangers, and construction workers, injured or killed by someone not giving them room to work. This is 100 percent preventable," said FHP Major Ellery Collado.

The fine for breaking the law is $179 and it will add points to your license.