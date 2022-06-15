FHP: Man intentionally slams vehicle into cruiser, injuring trooper

MIAMI - A Florida State Trooper suffered minor injuries after his cruiser was intentionally struck by a driver early Wednesday morning, according to the law enforcement agency.

FHP identified the driver as 25-year-old Tate Turner, who told authorities he wanted to go to jail because he, 'felt like he was already in jail.

It happened in Broward at around 1:30 a.m., as a trooper was in the right lane of northbound Interstate 95,

just south of Interstate 595.

The trooper was working an off-duty detail in a construction zone at the time.

His emergency lights were activated while he was parked, authorities said. when a 2011 white Subaru Outback, driven by Turner entered the closed lanes and struck the rear of the patrol vehicle.

FHP said Turner did not have any obvious injuries but remained silent for a couple of minutes. Then, he "spontaneously stated that he struck the patrol vehicle on purpose. He stated he intentionally struck the patrol vehicle so he could be taken to jail."

The trooper suffered soreness in the back of his head as a result of the crash. He said his patrol vehicle was struck hard.

Turner did not show any signs of impairment, according to the troopers at the scene.

Turner told troopers he left his home in Boca Raton and was traveling to Hallandale when he decided to turn around and head back to Boca Raton.

"When asked why he felt that way he said 'it's a bunch of things' but refused to go into detail. He stated he had no injuries or medical conditions, is not prescribed medication, and is not suicidal," FHP said.

He stated he had not consumed any alcohol or narcotics.

Turner was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO), Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.