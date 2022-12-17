Watch CBS News
FedEx driver killed following crash in Coral Gables neighborhood, police say

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.

Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

December 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

