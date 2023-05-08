FEMA, SBA in Broward to assist those affected by historic flooding

FEMA in Fort Lauderdale to assist those affected by historic flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials from FEMA and the Small Business Administration were in Fort Lauderdale Monday offering assistance to those affected by historic flooding.

Warehouse space is now office space at Nationwide Battery in Fort Lauderdale.

The business, on the edge of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, one of the largest distributors of batteries was waist-deep in water nearly a month ago after that relentless rain caused devastating flooding in Broward County.

Owner Pedro Garcia says he has about $70,000 in physical damage, much more when it comes to sales.

They could barely operate for weeks.

"When I say I lost everything, I lost everything. My wife's desk was underwater," he says.

Garcia says he is applying for a small business administration loan (SBA).

SBA reps began fanning out across Broward on Monday letting businesses know they are taking applications for the low-interest loans.

"Eighty percent of our lending are to homeowners and renters reps have arrived in Broward and are rolling out their program not just for businesses but homeowners who were flooded out April 12th. Homeowners with flood damage can borrow up to $200,000 at 2.3 percent."

Businesses can borrow up to a million dollars at 4 percent, payable over 30 years.

The first year is exempt from interest.

You can get more information on SBA and FEMA and grants in person at the disaster recovery center that's opened at Hortt Park in Fort Lauderdale.