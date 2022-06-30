Feeling Lucky? Five New MONOPOLY themed Florida Lottery scratch-off games to debut next week



TALLAHASSEE - If you're a fan of the Florida Lottery's scratch-off games, great news - five new MONOPOLY theme games will hit the shelves on Monday, July 4th.

Players will have the chance to pass 'Go' and collect up to $5 million with the new MONOPOLY DOUBLER family of scratch-off games.

Prices for the new games range from $1 to $20. The games will feature more than $851 million in cash prizes and over 36.6 million winning tickets!

Players will also be able to enter non-winning MONOPOLY DOUBLER tickets into the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $25,000. Two drawings will be held between July 20th and August 3rd. In each drawing two players will each win $25,000, 20 players will each win $5,000, and 75 players will each win $1,000.

Scratch-off tickets are a big part of the Florida Lottery's portfolio of games. They make up approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2020-21.