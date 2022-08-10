Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. 

Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. 

The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.

Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him.

First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer.

"Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."

