February is American Heart Month, focus on women's heart health

MIAMI - February is American Heart Month and there's a particular focus on women's heart health.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke claimed more lives in 2021 than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined. From 2017 to 2020, 59 percent of non-Hispanic Black women had some form of cardiovascular disease, the highest of any race or ethnicity.

Some things can increase your risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

Smoking.

Not getting enough exercise.

Eating poorly.

Being overweight

Having high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

Lack of sleep.

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Allan Stewart said women can take steps to ward off potential heart problems.

"Women should monitor first their level of stress. Women tend to have more stress than men. They're not only managing a career but oftentimes managing a family and a home. As such they tend to not prioritize their health. This is why men have more heart attacks but women have more fatal heart attacks. They tend to downplay their symptoms because they've got too much to do during the day to go to the doctor or go to the hospital," he said.

CBS News Miami is teaming up with HCA Florida Healthcare and OneBlood to help save lives during American Heart Month.

There will be two blood drives on Thursday, February 29th, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

One will be held at HCA Florida Westside Hospital, at 8201 W Broward Boulevard in Plantation. The other will be at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, at 20900 Biscayne Boulevard.

Everyone is encouraged to give to help end a national blood shortage.