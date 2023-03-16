FDOT launching new initiative to crackdown on wrong way drivers

New initiative to cut down on wrong way drivers

MIAMI - In an effort to cut down on crashes caused by drivers heading the wrong way, the Florida Department of Transportation is launching a new initiative.

The department will be installing new signs and markings on exit ramps to expressways in Miami-Dade where most wrong way accidents begin or occur.

According to the FDOT, a majority of wrong way crashes happen between midnight and 6 a.m. They often involve impaired drivers. Most wrong way crashes happen on the weekend.

Wrong way crashes usually involve multiple vehicles.

Over the last five years, there have been 280 wrong way crashes. More than half resulted in injury and nearly 20 percent resulted in at least one death.