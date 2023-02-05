Watch CBS News
FDLE investigating discovery of human remains in Okeechobee County

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - Law enforcement authorities were investigating after human remains believed to be those of an adult man were found Saturday in Okeechobee County, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a written statement released Saturday that an autopsy has been ordered in an effort to identify the man and to determine how he died.

Officials did not identify where the remains were found or who found them.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 6:57 PM

